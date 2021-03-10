The Itawamba Agricultural High School Indians and Mantachie High School Mustangs met Thursday at H.D. McGee Field for an intra-county baseball matchup with the Indians picking up the 10-0 win in five innings.
Stone Collier got the start for IAHS and struck out Hunter West, the Mustangs leadoff man, but Collier was soon on shaky footing after a pair of walks and a single by Cole Underwood, Mantachie’s only hit of the night, loaded the bases. Collier escaped the jam by getting a groundout to second baseman Brantley Wiygul that resulted in a double play.
The Indians took an early lead in the bottom of the first and broke the game open in the second, leading 4-0 after two innings of play. A series of walks hurt the Mustangs in the inning, but catcher, Patrick Mangels had a nice pickoff at first to end the frame and limit the damage.
Cayden Presage entered in relief of Collier midway through the third and maintained the Indians’ momentum.
The Indians added six runs in the bottom of the third inning and kept Mantachie off the board to win 10-0 in five innings.
Cameron Deaton had a triple and led the team with two hits along with a pair of walks. He scored three runs and drove in two more. Bryson Walters had two RBIs. Prestage and William Blake each scored two runs.
Collier picked up the win after giving up only one hit and striking our four. In relief, Prestage struck out six and didn’t allow a hit.
3/5 IAHS at Tishomingo County
IAHS 11, Tishomingo County 4
In Iuka Friday night, IAHS was down 4-1 heading into the top of the sixth inning, but the Indians scored four runs in the sixth and six in the seventh inning to head home with a win.
Wiygul went two-for-three at the plate with three RBIs to lead the Indians to an 11-4 win. Deaton and Blake, batting one and two in the lineup, each had two RBIs.
In four innings, Sam Mabus allowed four hits and three runs, all earned, with five strikeouts and a walk. Cooper Waddle, who entered in relief, got the win after striking out two and allowing one run on one hit. Solomon Smith earned the save.
3/6 IAHS at Hatley
IAHS 7, Hatley 6
The Indians avoided a late comeback by the Tigers to pick up their third win in as many days.
The Indians broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the sixth inning with a pair of runs and added two more in the top of the seventh to take a 7-3 lead. Hatley loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh and used a walk and two IAHS errors to score three runs before Ty Davis got the final out with a strikeout to end the game.
Blake, Wiygul, Prestage and Davis had two hits each in the contest. Prestage led the team with three RBIs.
Deaton threw 84 pitches over five innings as the Indians starter to pick up the win. He allowed three runs, one earned with four strikeouts. In relief, Davis got the save after striking out five over two innings and allowing three runs, one earned.
IAHS was 4-0 as of Sunday evening.