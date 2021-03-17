The Itawamba Agricultural High School basketball teams picked up numerous awards when division 2-4A announced their postseason honors.
Boys head coach Darryl Wilson was named the division’s coach of the year after leading the Indians to one of their best seasons in years, including a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 1988.
Senior Keondra Hampton was named co-Most Valuable Player and sophomore Isaac Smith was named the best defensive player in 2-4A.
Senior Davon Wilder and junior Arvesta Troupe were named to the 2-4A All-Division team and senior Caden Prestage and freshman Grant Hutton were named Honorable Mentions.
The girls team saw junior Zakiyyah Adams named the 2-4A Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Junior Tonya Warren made the All-Division team and seniors Kendra Blackmon and Kaitlyn Plunkett were named Honorable Mentions.