Designed to provide a safe, fun-filled, alcohol and drug-free environment, IAHS Project Graduation has cranked up its fundraisers in preparation for the fun-filled event.
On Saturday, May 1, the Project Grad committee, made up of graduating seniors’ parents and sponsors will be hosting a Fish Fry at IAHS. The event will be a drive-thru. Plates are $10 and can be picked up between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. There are three easy ways to purchase; the code on the advertisement can be scanned to pay via Venmo; tickets can be purchased at Square Gifts in downtown Fulton, or they can be purchased from any IAHS Senior.
Money raised through various fundraisers and donations goes to purchase prizes for the Project Graduation Celebration that will be held the night prior to the graduation ceremony.
Senior sponsor Chris Johnson said the goal is to keep the graduates safe.
“Ultimately our goal is to provide a fun and safe opportunity for the students to celebrate the conclusion of their high school years together,” Johnson told The Times. “It’s one last time for them to spend together before they go their separate ways.”
Johnson said every student goes home with a gift. It’s an incentive for them to get involved and they welcome donations of all sorts.
“Whether it’s monetary or something donated, we welcome businesses, individuals, anyone to donate to make it a successful night,” he said.
Past prizes have included luggage, grills, gift certificates, etc. Anyone who would like to donate can contact IAHS office 662-862-3104.