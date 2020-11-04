The No. 2 and 3 seeds for the Mississippi high school football playoffs in division 2-4A were decided by the outcome of Itawamba Agricultural High School’s game against Caledonia High School Friday night. After a slow start defensively, the Indians buckled down and beat the visiting Confederates 42-28. The win secured a host role in the opening round of the playoffs and was also the 50th career win as a head coach for IAHS’s Clint Hoots.
The game opened with the teams swapping possessions but Caledonia found the end zone midway through the first quarter on a 21-yard rush and, with the extra point, took a 7-0 lead.
The Indians responded with a promising drive that turned sour when they fumbled and lost possession in the red zone. The next play was a 83-yard touchdown run by the ‘Feds. The first quarter ended with Caledonia holding a 14-0 lead.
The momentum soon began to shift the Indians' way. Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Caledonia fumbled, and IAHS recovered. The Indians put together a balanced drive that ended with a 25-yard touchdown run on a fourth down by junior Tae Chandler. The Indians trailed 14-7 after the extra point.
Five plays later, the 'Feds fumbled again, and gave IAHS the ball in good field position. The drive lasted all of one play. Sophomore quarterback Ty Davis threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Marquion Green. The extra point tied it at 14-14. Chandler had an interception late in the quarter, but the Indians were unable to take the lead late in the half .
The game remained tied until IAHS scored on the opening drive of the second half with a 28-yard pass from Davis to sophomore Zion Ashby, and the Indians took a 21-14 lead.
Late in the third, Caledonia had a first-and-goal but two stops and a sack forced a field goal attempt that was no good.
The ‘Feds tied it up at 21-21 with 30 seconds left in the quarter. On the next play, Davis hit sophomore Isaac Smith for a 69-yard touchdown to take a 28-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Just seconds into the final period of play, Caledonia fumbled again and Ashby recovered it for the Indians. However, the Indians fumbled it inside the ten-yard line to give it back to Caledonia.
With about eight minutes left in the game, junior Gavin Freeman forced and recovered a fumble. He got tripped up in his dash for the end zone, but the Indians had good field position to start their drive. Davis and Smith connected for another touchdown to lead 35-21.
The defense kept forcing turnovers. On the ‘Feds next drive, senior Wade Cannon recovered a fumble. IAHS was unable to move the chains on offense and punted, but Caledonia gave it back three plays later when Smith picked off a pass and returned to the three-yard line. Smith ran it in from three yards out for the Indians final score of the night.
Caledonia would score once more, but the Indians came out on top 42-28.
Notes:
- Ty Davis had 241 yards and 4 touchdowns
- The IAHS defense forced 7 turnovers.
This week:
Friday, IAHS will host Leake Central. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Indian Stadium. Fans can listen on FM station 98.5.