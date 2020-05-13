The Itawamba Agricultural High School Indians have a 2020 slate of varsity games that is very similar to their 2019 schedule.
The Indians, under head coach Clint Hoots, will have to replace keys guys throughout their line-up. Most notably 2019’s 4A Mr. Football Ike Chandler will have to be replaced, as well as Daeveon Sistrunk, quarterback a year ago, who was the team’s top wide receiver the year before, and the team’s top defensive player in Anthony Dillworth. Dilworth was a steady No. 2 back behind Chandler but the two-time All-State selection was explosive on the defensive side of the ball.
The Indians will be looking for guys who can step into the roles of these guys and the many other seniors who contributed on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
Three Indians who emerged in 2019 as playmakers that will be back are wide receiver Arvesta Troupe, strong safety and wide receiver Tae Chandler and defensive lineman Dereco Dilworth. Kicker Alex Williamson will also return to play for the Indians.
The Indians will play a two quarter scrimmages at Booneville High School on August 14 before opening the season at home against Amory the following week.
Homecoming is slated for Oct. 2 versus South Pontotoc. That’s also the Indians 2-4A opener.
Senior night is Oct. 30 versus Caledonia. The final regular season game of 2020.
The 2020 schedule is basically the same as 2019 with the home and away games alternating depending on where they played last season.
The junior varsity team will play at Pontotoc High School on August 24 and at Mantachie on September 1 before finishing their schedule with five-straight home games.
* Next week: Mantachie High School’s football schedules.