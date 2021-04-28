The county’s archery team completed another successful season at the Mississippi State Championships two weeks ago. Itawamba Agricultural High School, Itawamba Attendance Center, Mantachie Junior High and Tremont Attendance Center’s junior high team all capturing first place in their divisions.
Mantachie High School was state runner-up and Tremont’s high school team placed third. Mantachie Elementary finished fifth.
Archery in Mississippi Schools is a program by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks that introduces students to archery. Each year, they host a state championship competition. The local high schools competed in the Mississippi High School Activities Association divisions while the junior high elementary teams competed in AIMs divisions. This year, the championship was held virtually with schools shooting at locations across the state instead of the Kirk Fordice Equestrian Center, the usual location.
IAHS won Class 2A, schools that are 3A and 4A in most sports, with a team score of 3,348. This was their second title in a row. The Indians won in 2019, and there was no state competition last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tyler Wilemon shot a 288 to lead IAHS as the team’s top boy archer and the top boy in 2A. Keyelle Holder was the top girl shooter in 2A and the top girl for IAHS with a 283.
Four boys: Wilemon - 1st, Chandler Brown - 4th, Seth Michael - 11th and Mason Montgomery - 12th were among the top-15 boy archers in 2A. All four finished among the top-50 scorers overall with Wilemon and Brown finishing inside the top-20.
Holder and Jordan Guntharp finished first and second in 2A with Holder finishing 16th among all girls and Guntharp 25th.
Mac Gentry shot a 291 with 22 total 10s to win the top overall boy archer. Gentry shot the best score of any other archer across all classifications. He led Mantachie High School to a state runner-up finish in Class 1A with a team total score of 3,297. Archery’s class 1A is made up of schools that compete in classes 1A and 2A in most sports. Gentry was first in 1A, and Bryson Ford, 8th. Abby Grissom, with a 278, was the top girl for the Mustangs. She finished sixth in 1A and Bailey Barber 12th.
Tremont’s high school team finished just behind Mantachie in third in 1A with a 3,257. Logan Robinson shot a 290 to finish sixth overall and second in 1A to lead the Eagles. Nate Henderson placed 15th overall and sixth in 1A and Will Webb - 14th place 1A. Mackenna King was Tremont’s top girl with a 276. She placed eighth in 1A.
Tremont’s junior high team won the championship in the AIMS Middle School 1A division with a 3,007. Kolby Webb’s 277 was the top boys’ score for the Eagles, and, with a 262, Emma Collum was the team’s top girl.
Mantachie Junior High won the AIMS 3A division with a 3,108. A 269 by Kimber Monoghan was the top girls’ score for Mantachie, and Will Christian shot a 276 as the top boy.
Itawamba Attendance Center finished first in the AIMS Middle School 4A division with a score of 3,121. Gracie Satterwhite shot a 275 to lead the team and was the top girls’ score among the Indians. Satterwhite placed seventh among all girl middle school archers. A 271 by Trey Ison was the top boy archer for IAC.
Mantachie Elementary finished fifth in the AIMS Elementary 1A division. Top boy was Harley Langley with a 229, and Loralai Goldman was top girl with a 184.