After beating South Pontotoc in three straight games (25-17, 25-16 and 25-20) to win the road match, Thursday night, the Itawamba Agricultural High School Lady Indian volleyball team hosted the Mooreville Lady Troopers for a division match.
In game one, Mooreville won the first point, but IAHS managed to tie it up at 3-3. This would be one of five ties in the game. The Lady Troopers erased a 23-19 IAHS lead and won the first game 25-23.
The Lady Indians had the choice of either bouncing back or folding after the surge by the Lady Troopers at the end of game one and a 5-0 run at the opening of game two. They chose the first option. IAHS battled back and tied the game at 5-5. From then on, it was a tight match. The teams tied 10 times before IAHS closed it out for the 26-24 win.
Like the first two games, game three was close, but IAHS pulled out the 25-22 win.
Mooreville was now in the position where, down a game, they needed to with the fourth game to force game five. IAHS tied it up at 4-4. Two points later, senior Genise Dabbs made a great play at the net to force a Lady Trooper timeout with the Lady Indians leading 6-4. The game didn’t have the back-and-fourth of the first three, and IAHS pulled away for a 25-19 win.
Dabbs, senior Maggie Collum, Chloe McClain and Mallory Parker all made great plays at the net throughout the night. Emma Kate Hill, Aliyah Cannon and Alex Bennett guarded the backcourt.
Dabbs scored six kills and 12 blocks; Katelynn King three aces and two digs; Parker 1 ace, three kills and 12 assists; Hill one dig and six kills; Emma Grace Allen four digs; McClain three aces, two kills, four assists and one block; Collum had two aces and three kills; and Cannon had three aces, one dig and one kill.
IAHS is 5-9 overall and 3-0 in region 2-4A.
The Lady Indians will host Caledonia on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.
Mustangs outmatch Biggersville
The Mantachie Lady Mustangs won their match at Biggersville, 3-0. They won game one 25-16, game two 25-18 and game three 25-7.
McKinley Montgomery scored nine kills and two aces; Ramsey Montgomery had four aces; Cameron Massy six kills; Ella Pitts five kills and two blocks; Madison Jones four kills and three aces; Lynsey Barber seven digs, four aces and two kills; Maddi Fleming three aces and two kills.
Mantachie is 13-2 overall and 6-1 in Class 1, Region 1.
The Lady Mustangs will host Kossuth on Thursday night for a division game. The junior high team plays at 4:30 p.m., junior varsity at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.