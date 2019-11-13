The Itawamba Agricultural High School Indians got off on the wrong foot to begin Friday’s first-round playoff game against the Ripley Tigers, but that, and the cold weather, didn’t stop them from running away with a 42-13 victory at Indian Stadium.
IAHS received a delay of game penalty on the opening kickoff that backed the kicking unit up. Therefore, Tigers were able to begin their drive at midfield. The IAHS defense quickly forced a three-and-out.
The Indians began their drive at their own 21-yard line. On second-and-10, senior Ike Chandler broke through tackles and then sprinted the rest of the way for a 79-yard touchdown. IAHS went up 7-0.
The Tigers fumbled on their second possession, at the Itawamba 30-yard line, and IAHS recovered. On the first play, Daeveon Sistrunk threw a lateral to Arvesta Troupe who then completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Ike Chandler. The Indians went up 14-0 in the first quarter.
Ripley picked up a first down, then began to go backwards and were forced to punt. IAHS’s Tae Chandler blocked the punt. IAHS made the most of the short field, and Sistrunk ran it in from four yards out. With the extra-point, IAHS went up 21-0.
The Tigers fumbled again on their next drive. Sistrunk connected with Tae Chandler on the next play who broke several tackles while maneuvering 36 yards for the touchdown. Ripley nearly scored, but the Ripley running back fumbled inside the IAHS two-yard line in the second quarter. The Indians put together a 98-yard drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Ike Chandler to put IAHS up 35-0. This is how the score stood at halftime.
Ripley opened the third quarter with a 60-yard drive and scored on a 4-yard run. IAHS answered right back and scored on a quarterback sneak from Sistrunk to put the Indians up 42-7. The Tigers scored once more in the game with less two minutes left but were unable to convert the 2-point conversion.