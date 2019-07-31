Fulton ballplayers Cameron Deaton and Sam Mabus won the Junior American League State Championship, last week, with the North Mississippi Indians.
The team is attached to the Amory Legion Post.
The three-day tournament was played on Sacred Heart Field at the Sacred Heart Athletic Complex in Hattiesburg. Mabus earned a save in the team’s first game of the tournament.
“Both players made key contributions all summer,” Indians Head Coach Scotty Kyle said. “Sam [earned] the save in the first game of the state tournament against Hattiesburg. Cameron played second base during the tournament and was steady in our middle infield.”
The Indians beat Hattiesburg in their first game on Saturday and defeated Tupelo 2-0 to win the state title on Sunday.
“I really think Coach Kerr really has something to build on with those two in the spring,” Kyle said.
The team’s season came to an end this past weekend at the American Legion District tournament at the historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham.