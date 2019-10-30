Itawamba Agricultural High School’s Eliza Johnson made two trips to the podium during the state swim meet at the Tupelo Aquatic Center, Saturday. She finished first in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 100-yard butterfly.
Johnson improved upon her preliminary time and posted a 1:01.42 in the backstroke event to get the win by over a second. Addy Williamson also advanced to the finals in the event and finished eighth.
Sam Holland who finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle event.
IAHS had five relay teams advance. The girls’ teams finished sixth in both the 400-yard and 200-yard freestyle relay events and seventh in the 200-yard medley relay.
Two of the boys’ relay events advanced out of preliminaries. The 200-yard freestyle team finished sixth and the 400-yard freestyle team finished eighth.
Overall, the girls’ team finished eighth in Class I; the boys finished 10th in Class I.