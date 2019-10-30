Eliza Johnson

IAHS junior Eliza Johnson, center, won gold in the 100-yard backstroke Saturday at the state meet in Tupelo. She is shown with the second and third place winners.

Itawamba Agricultural High School’s Eliza Johnson made two trips to the podium during the state swim meet at the Tupelo Aquatic Center, Saturday. She finished first in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 100-yard butterfly.

Johnson improved upon her preliminary time and posted a 1:01.42 in the backstroke event to get the win by over a second. Addy Williamson also advanced to the finals in the event and finished eighth.

Sam Holland who finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle event.

IAHS had five relay teams advance. The girls’ teams finished sixth in both the 400-yard and 200-yard freestyle relay events and seventh in the 200-yard medley relay.

Two of the boys’ relay events advanced out of preliminaries. The 200-yard freestyle team finished sixth and the 400-yard freestyle team finished eighth.

Overall, the girls’ team finished eighth in Class I; the boys finished 10th in Class I.

