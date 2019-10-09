IAHS’s Kate Gann finished third at the Tupelo Christian Prepartory School Invitational Saturday in Belden. She turned in a time of 21:49.52 in the 5k race. The Tremont Attendance Center’s boys team finished fourth in the 1A-3A boys race.
Results:
1A-3A boys 5k: 13th – Brayden Burroughs, Tremont Attendance Center; 14th – Konner Sartin, Tremont Attendance Center; 17th – Blake Moore, Mantachie High School; 22nd – Gentry Lynch, Tremont Attendance Center; 27th – Jesse Sartin, Tremont Attendance Center; 30th – Tristen Hurd, Mantachie High School; 35th – Ryan Parker, Tremont Attendance Center; 43rd – Devin Pounders, Tremont Attendance Center; 52nd – Conner Moore, Mantachie High School; 72nd – Braxton Lovvorn, Tremont Attendance Center
1A-3A girls 5k: 24th – Ramono Caballero, Tremont Attendance Center; 36th – Sandra George, Tremont Attendance Center; 37th – Scarlett Garrison, Tremont Attendance Center; 48th – Nicole Parker, Tremont Attendance Center; 49th – Cadence Clark, Tremont Attendance Center
4A-6A boys 5k (all IAHS): 50th – Maddox Hendricks; 83rd Blake Motes; 104th Jake South; 112th – Will Turner; 113th – Ryder Grubbs; 115th – Drew Green; 117th – Mason South; 118th – William Blake; 123rd – Josh Hill
4A-6A girls 5k (all IAHS): third – Kate Gann; 74th – Hadley Wiygul; 75th – Emily McCasland; 81st – Dixie Johnson; 99th – Jade Senter; 103rd – Grace Wiginton
Junior high boys 4k: 47th – Cayson Nix, Mantachie High School; 54th – Ryker Thomas, Fairview Attendance Center; 56th – Jaxon Paras, Mantachie High School; 69th – Dylan Moore, Mantachie High School; 78th – Nathan Williams, Mantachie High School; 87th – Luke Steele, Fairview Attendance Center; 90th – Eli Cook, Fairview Attendance Center; 92nd – Allen Craig Ryan, Mantachie High School; 94th – John Paul McBeth, Mantachie High School; 95th – Skyler Bell, Tremont Attendance Center
Junior high girls 4k: 22nd – McKenna Barber, Mantachie High School; 28th – Annie Amon, Mantachie High School; 71st – Layla Kent, Fairview Attendance Center; 72nd – Harley Tate, Fairview Attendance; 73rd – Angelina Collums, Mantachie High School; 75th – Layla Timms, Fairview Attendance Center; 78th – Ivy Koon, Fairview Attendance Center; 79th – Caidence Ashley, Fairview Attendance Center; 80th – Madison Erikson, Mantachie High School