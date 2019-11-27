Itawamba Agricultural High School’s football team’s season came to an end Friday night. The Indians were on the losing end of a third-round playoff game at Corinth High School. The final score stood at 44-31 in favor of the Warriors, but IAHS gave the home team everything they could handle in the loss.
IAHS elected to receive the opening kickoff after winning the toss. The ball was fumbled on the first snap from scrimmage and gave Corinth great field position near the Itawamba 20-yard line. The defense held their ground and only gave up a field goal.
After IAHS turned the ball over on downs deep in Corinth territory, the Warrior quarterback fumbled and IAHS was set up first-and-goal at the Corinth five-yard line. Senior Daeveon Sistrunk crossed the goal-line on fourth down to give IAHS the lead. With the extra-point, IAHS was ahead 7-3.
Corinth responded quickly with a touchdown to regain the lead at 10-7.
A few minutes later, sophomore Alex Williamson nailed a 26-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10.
The Warriors responded with a lengthy drive that ended with a fumble into the end-zone. Unfortunately for the Indians, Corinth recovered it for the touchdown and led 17-10 at the half.
Corinth went up 24-10 early in the third quarter, but IAHS responded. Sistrunk hit senior Ike Chandler out of the backfield for a 65-yard touchdown to get the Indians back within seven. The score was 24-17 in favor of the Warriors.
The Indian defense struggled stopping Corinth most of the night. The home team scored again to go up 31-17.
With seconds left in the third quarter, Sistrunk found senior Anthony Dilworth who raced 50 yards for a touchdown. IAHS was down only one possession, 31-24, to start the fourth quarter.
The same scenario played out again. The Warriors scored, and IAHS responded. The final Indian touchdown of the night was a pass to Ike Chandler. The play was set up by a good run after the catch by sophomore Tae Chandler. IAHS was down a touchdown, 38-31, with five and a half minutes left in the game.
The Warriors added a final touchdown with under a minute left to make the score 44-31 in favor of the home team.
Game Notes:
- Daeveon Sistrunk had 186 yards passing with three touchdowns and a touchdown and 72 yards on the ground.
- The Indians season comes to an end. Their final record is 13-1. The Indians will loose several key seniors, including recently crowned Mr. Football for 4A, Ike Chandler.