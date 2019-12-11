Last year, IAHS senior Daeveon Sistrunk hauled in passes from quarterback Jaxon Orr so frequently that he accumulated over 1,000 yards by season’s end. Those are far from shabby numbers for a wideout.
But Sistrunk’s role changed in 2019 in a major way. He was the one lining up under center, taking the snaps as quarterback.
Sistrunk’s a scrabbling quarterback and says the role he played from junior high through ninth grade is one he’s comfortable with.
“I feel like it fits me like a glove,” he said.
Sistrunk had Ike Chandler in the backfield, which took pressure off of the new quarterback.
IAHS head coach Clint Hoots described Sistrunk as a “worker.”
“We asked him to move to quarterback, and he doubted himself a little but has worked hard to get better at that position,” the coach said. “There is a lot more to being a quarterback than the actual position. He has to get everything and everyone signaled and checks made. He has worked and continues to work on all of those things.”
Sistrunk mentioned the hurdle of an offense learning a new rotationwith a scrabbling quarterback. But the entire offense was in the same boat, adjusting to a quarterback who runs as much as he throws.It wasn’t a significant issue as the Indians piled up yards on offense.
Sistrunk threw for 12 touchdowns and only had one interception. He made big plays with his feet, too. He ran for 1,038 yards and 19 touchdowns.
He was just as important on the other side of the ball. Named to the All-State second team as a defensive back, Sistrunk recorded 43 tackles with an interception and two caused fumbles.
The season ended two wins short of what the Indians had hoped, but Sistrunk did whatever was needed to help his team win.