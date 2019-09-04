The Itawamba Agricultural High School Indians’ offense started slow Friday night, but the Indians rolled in the second half and came away with the 45-21 win.
IAHS won the toss and deferred to the second half, and New Albany put together a lengthy drive that came away with nothing when the Bulldogs missed a field goal.
The Indians were moving the ball on their opening drive, but senior Ike Chandler fumbled when entering Bulldog territory. On the next play, New Albany scored on a long run from C.J. Hill.
New Albany led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
New Albany was deep in Indian territory to begin the second quarter and scored on a fourth-and-goal from the Indians’ 2-yard line. The extra-point was good, and the Bulldogs led 14-0.
IAHS began to find its offensive momentum, and they drove 75 yards and scored on a 22-yard run from senior Daeveon Sistrunk. Ike Chandler picked up several first downs for the Indians during the drive. The 2-point conversion was good, and IAHS was down 14-8.
Two plays into New Albany’s next drive, the Indians forced a fumble. Three plays later, Ike Chandler toted the ball into the endzone and converted the 2-point attempt to give IAHS a 16-14 lead.
New Albany put together a drive and had it first-and-goal at the IAHS 2-yard line. A penalty moved them back 5 yards. Then sophomore Tae Chandler sacked the quarterback to push the Bulldogs back to the 22-yard line. With nine seconds left in the half, New Albany’s Charlie Lott connected on a pass and scored. The extra point was good and the Bulldogs carried a 21-16 lead into the break.
The second half was all IAHS. Three plays into the second half, Ike Chandler broke free for a 47-yard touchdown. The conversion was good, and the score was 24-21, IAHS. The teams switched possessions a few times. Later in the quarter, Sistrunk scored on a quarterback sneak, and his conversion attempt was good, giving IAHS a 32-21 lead.
In the first few minutes of the fourth quarter, IAHS punted the ball, but New Albany didn’t call for a fair catch. IAHS recovered the kick inside the Bulldog 10-yard line. The Bulldogs used the final timeout of the half, but it did little good. Ike Chandler punched it in from a yard out. The extra point was good and the Indians led 39-21.
Tae Chandler continued to cause havoc as he forced a fumble, recovered it and scored. The extra point failed, but the Indians led 45-21.
Senior Anthony Dillworth blocked the punt on New Albany’s next drive. That’s the way the second half went for the Bulldogs. IAHS’s defense completely dominated them in the final two quarters.
Ike Chandler finished the game with 238 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Sistrunk added two touchdowns on the ground. Senior Quinn Bennett led the Indians with 10 tackles. Junior Dereco Dilworth and freshman Issac Smith tallied 8 tackles each. Tae Chandler had 5 tackles, 1.5 sacks and caused and recovered 2 fumbles. Senior David Bethay recovered a fumble. Junior Wade Cannon had a sack and sophomore Daquon Waters recorded half a sack.
Extra Point: The IAHS defense was stout in the second half, and IAHS scored 29 unanswered points.
Next Week: IAHS travels to Saltillo next week. The Tigers are 0-2 on the year after getting beat by Amory 42-30 Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m.