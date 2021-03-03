Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS) senior, Graden Jarrell added yet another honor to his high school transcript.
Eighteen year old Jarrell was named as a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship competition last week.
Around 15,000 students are chosen as finalists each year. Of those, approximately half go on to receive scholarships.
Jarrell has been a member of the IAHS Scholars Bowl team and Student Council for four years, most recently serving as student class President.
The senior has completed all advanced placement classes offered at IAHS and received highest marks.
Jarrell told the Times that he plans to attend Mississippi State University and is interested in studying mathematics and computer science.
In order to qualify as a finalist, Jarrell was required to submit an essay in addition to his PSAT scores.
“The essay prompt was to write about someone who inspired you,” Jarrell explained. “I wrote about my dad.”
Jarrell and his family reside in Amory, but landed at IAHS when his father accepted a position as a math instructor at Itawamba Community College.
According to their website, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will begin notifying scholars in March as to whether they will receive a scholarship.