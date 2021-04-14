Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS) senior Maddox Hendricks has been awarded a $4,000 Yates Companies, Inc. Scholarship for the first two years of college.
According to a press release by the company, Hendricks was selected by their scholarship committee based upon academics, extra-curricular activities, and two short essays.
“We set up the scholarship program to recognize and reward high school seniors of our employees who meet certain criteria and wish to further their education at the post-secondary level.” Carolyn Voyles, Chairperson of The Yates Companies, Inc. Scholarship Committee said. “This allows us to be a part of preparing young people for the future.”
Hendricks will graduate from IAHS this spring and plans to major in business. He is the son of Jason and Leslie Farris and Scott and Patti Hendricks.