Itawamba Agricultural High School’s Graden Jarrell continues to add to his achievements, this time on the state level.
Last week, the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) and its M.B. Swayze Foundation named Mississippi All-STAR Scholar out of twenty candidates from around the state. This award is given as a part of their Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Program.
According to their website, the purpose of the STAR program is to emphasize scholastic excellence and encourage greater scholastic effort among Mississippi students and to recognize the teaching profession. This year, more than 300 top scholars and leading teachers qualified for recognition in the STAR program, the most prestigious educational recognition program in the state.
Jarrell scored a perfect 36 on his ACT test and boasts a 100.08 GPA. As his STAR teacher, Jarrell chose his English teacher and Scholar’s Bowl coach, Chris Johnson.
In his acceptance speech, Jarrell praised Johnson for cultivating a challenging but fair learning environment.
“He was the hard English teacher that everyone knew of,” Jarrell told the crowd. “But he made it clear to us that he would grade us on the effort we put in.”
Johnson teaches ninth through twelfth grade English at IAHS. The twenty- year veteran educator has been chosen as a STAR teacher thirteen times in the past.
Each STAR Student was awarded a medallion, lapel pin, and certificate and each STAR Teacher was awarded a lapel pin and certificate.
As the state’s top ALL-STAR Scholar, Jarrell will receive a $24,000 Kelly Gene Cook, Sr. STAR Scholarship.