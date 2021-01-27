The Itawamba Agricultural High School soccer teams finished up their regular season with a match on their home pitch last Tuesday against Booneville High School. Both teams were victorious and immediately began preparing for the postseason.
(G) IAHS 4, Booneville 0
Itawamba Community College signee Emma Logan scored three goals and fellow senior Haley Ricks found the back of the net once.
Sophomore Julianna Motes, freshman Ava Logan and seventh grader Olivia Smith each had an assist.
(B) IAHS 5, Booneville 0
Five Indians scored a goal in the nightcap: seniors Luke Yarbrough and Ivan Lopez, sophomores Evan Conner and Frank Rodriguez and freshman Cody Jones.
Senior Maddox Hendricks was credited with three assists. Conner and Jones each had one in the win.
The boys played Raymond in the first round of the Mississippi High School Activities Association playoffs last night at Indian Stadium. The girls were also slated to host Raymond, but the Lady Rangers were forced to forfeit due to COVID-19 related issues. The Lady Indians and Indians, with a win, will play in the second round Saturday. The opponent and location had not been decided at the time of publication.