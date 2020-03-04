Itawamba AHS’s soccer teams placed five members on the recently released 2019-20 2-4A All-Division Team. Ryder Grubbs, Luke Yarbrough and Maddox Hendricks represented the boys. The girls who received the honor were Julianna Motes and Macy Walton.
Grubbs was a tough defender for the Indians.
Yarbrough netted a team high 12 goals while make three assists.
Hendricks scored three goals and made seven assists during the season.
Motes led the Lady Indians with 17 goals scored during the season. She also recorded four assists.
Walton scored five goals while making three assists.