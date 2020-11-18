The Itawamba Agricultural High School soccer teams split a night of matches at Corinth last Thursday in the team’s only action of the week.
The Lady Indians led the Lady Warriors late in the match, but a last second goal by Corinth tied it at 1-1 at the end of regulation. Corinth won the match on penalty kicks.
Senior Emma Logan had the team’s goal.
In the boy’s match, IAHS kept Corinth playing defensive ball and came away with a 2-0 win on the road.
Sophomore Brantley Wiygul and freshman Reagan Simmons each netted a goal.
The Indians and Lady Indians played at Tishomingo County High School last night.