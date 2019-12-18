Last week saw ups and downs for both Itawamba County soccer teams.
Last Monday, Itawamba Agricultural High School’s soccer teams hosted Caledonia High School for a pair of Division 2-4A matches. The girls’ game ended 5-2 in favor of Caledonia. The boys edged the Confederates 2-1.
Allison Johnson and Haley Ricks each scored a goal, and Emma Logan made the assist on each for the Lady Indians.
John Brazil and Frank Rodriguez scored the Indians’ two points in the boys' match. Rodriguez also had an assist.
On Thursday, the Pontotoc Warriors and Lady Warriors visited Indian Stadium to face-off against the local teams. The Lady Indians picked up the 2-4A win in extra time by a score of 3-2; the boys lost 4-1.
Johnson, Macy Walton and Julianna Motes each scored a goal in the Lady Indians' match; Evan Conner scored the Indians’ only goal.
IAHS will travel to Amory High School for their last game before Christmas.