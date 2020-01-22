IAHS’s soccer teams played at Caledonia High School Friday night in a Division 2-4A matchup. Unfortunately, neither team could gain much ground on the Confederates.
(G) Caledonia 3, IAHS 0
The Lady Indians couldn’t muster any offense in the road loss. TheLady Confederates ended the night with a 3-0 victory.
(B) Caledonia 2, IAHS 1
Ahmid Alhidany scored the Indians lone goal of the night in the first half. The match was tied at 1-1 until the Confederates scored late to get the win.
Both the Indians and Lady Indians close out the regular season this week. They played at Mooreville on Monday and will play at Shannon tomorrow. Both teams are in position to make it to postseason play.