IAHS softball scored a pair of impressive victories last week, improving to 8-4-1 on the year (1-1 in Region 1-4A).
Itawamba AHS 12, Shannon 0
The Lady Indians blasted region opponent Shannon on Thursday, earning the 12-0 victory in a game shortened to four innings by run rule.
Eighth-grader Layla Owens got the start in the circle for the Lady Indians, tossing three scoreless innings.
Chloe McClain paced IAHS at the plate, hitting 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Layla Wilson went 1-for-2 with a double of her own and drove in two runs, while Kooper Reese added a double and a single on her two plate appearances.
Itawamba AHS 8, North Pontotoc 4
IAHS started out Friday’s game against North Pontotoc in similar fashion to Thursday, racking up three runs apiece in the first two innings and adding two more in the fourth.
Layla Owens got the start in the circle again and turned in an impressive performance, holding North Pontotoc to two hits and no runs through six innings, tallying nine strikeouts along the way.
“I turned (Owens) loose tonight,” IAHS head coach Jeffery Mann said. “We’re right in the middle of division, two big ones next week. I wanted to see how much she could go, and she was solid as can be.”
But the Lady Indians’ bats went quiet after the fourth, and the Lady Vikings rallied in the seventh against a tiring Owens. After North Pontotoc plated two runs and loaded the bases with one out, 7th grader Alden Kline relieved Owens and limited the Lady Vikings’ damage to two more runs before closing out the game for the Lady Indians.
“We’re starting to figure out our identity – who can go where, who can do what for us – and I’m excited about it,” Coach Mann said. “I think we’ll be really good.”
