The IAHS softball team's impressive season came to a close on Saturday.
After easily sweeping the Clarksdale in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, the Lady Indians met their match against Region 4-4A top seed and defending state champion Kosciusko.
The Lady Whippets swept the weekend series, scoring a 12-4 victory Friday before completing the sweep with a 3-0 shutout on Saturday at Fulton City Park.
Game 1: Kosciusko 12, IAHS 4
The Lady Indians feel behind early on Friday, with Kosciusko's 9 runs in the first being all the cushion the Lady Whippets would need.
Starting pitcher Layla Owens struggled in the circle for IAHS, giving up five runs on two hits and three walks in 1/3 of an inning pitched to take the loss. Alden Kline pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief, surrendering seven runs on 11 hits and a walk.
IAHS tallied five hits Friday. Riley Sheffield led the way for the Lady Indians, batting 2-for-2 with a single and a double while also drawing a walk. Layla Wilson's double knocked in two runs, while Katelynn King added a double and an RBI of her own.
Game 2: Kosciusko 3, IAHS 0
IAHS largely kept Kosciusko's offense in check in game 2, but the Lady Indians struggled against Lady Whippets starting pitcher Anna Grace Whitehead.
Whitehead pitched a complete-game one-hitter, striking out nine and holding IAHS scoreless on the way to Kosciusko's 3-0 victory.
After a scoreless first, the Lady Whippets got on the board in the second and led for the remainder of the game, tacking on insurance runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
The Lady Indians got their best shot at a comeback in the fifth. with IAHS down 2-0, Riley Sheffield reached on an error, and Layla Wilson followed with an infield single to put two runners on base. Kooper Reese's sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third, but Whitehead forced a pop fly and a groundout to strand both runners.
"We had a couple chances," IAHS head coach Jeffrey Mann said. "At 3-0, you're always in it when you're within striking distance. We had a couple chances and didn't get a hit when we needed it."
Layla Owens took the loss in the circle for the Lady Indians, tossing all seven innings and giving up three runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking one.
IAHS ends the 2022 season with a 18-8-1 record.
"Had a great year, tough way to end it," Mann said. "We ran into a good team. They were a little bit better than us tonight."