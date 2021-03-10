The Itawamba Agricultural High School softball team hosted a pair of Monroe county schools for three games last week.
3/4 IAHS vs. Hatley
IAHS 13, Hatley 3
The Lady Tigers held an early lead but the Lady Indians tied it up in the second inning and scored 11 runs over the last three innings to pick up the 13-3 win.
Kaylee Owens, Riley Sheffield and Katelynn King had two hits each. Owens drove in three runs and scored three more while Riley Sheffield and Lexi Green had two RBIs each.
Owens and Green each hit a homerun and King had a double.
Green threw a complete game allowing five hits and three runs over six innings with two strikeouts and a walk.
3/6 – IAHS Classic
IAHS, Amory and Hatley played in the rescheduled IAHS Classic Saturday.
IAHS 5, Amory 4
Amory scored all four of their runs in the first inning, but the Lady Indians scored five unanswered to get the 5-4 win.
Riley Sheffield had a two homerun day and was IAHS’s only player with multiple hits. Sheffield had three RBIs in the game.
Green again went the distance in the circle, allowing four runs, one earned, with one walk and three strikeouts.
Hatley 6, IAHS 4
The Lady Indians suffered their first loss of the season when they let a late lead slip away. IAHS led 3-0 heading into the fourth inning. Hatley scored four runs over the final two frames with the Lady Indians only able to get one back before the tournament game ended after five innings.
IAHS had ten hits in the game: Owens had three, Riley Sheffield two, one being a homerun, King two, including a double, Chloe McClain one, Marly Moore one and Gracie McGee one.
Riley Sheffield had two of the team’s three RBIs with King having the other.
The Lady Indians are 4-1 and will play later this week in Gulf Shores.