Sometimes even good teams struggle to find traction and pull together complete games.
The IAHS softball team's first-round playoff series against Clarksdale was not one of those times.
The Lady Indians made short work of the Lady Wildcats, holding them hitless through two games and scoring a combined 28 runs in seven innings of play to cruise into the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
IAHS 13, Clarksdale 0 (four innings)
Layla Owens took to the circle in series opener on the road Friday. She struck out nine Wildcats in her three innings of work, accounting for every out while giving up no hits with a pair of walks. Alden Kline had similar success in relief in the fourth, striking out three to close out the game for the Lady Indians.
IAHS plated two runs in the top of the first to take the early lead, but the Lady Indians' bats didn't get hot until the third. Chloe McClain and Kaylee Owens each tripled for IAHS on the way to a nine-run inning to extend the Lady Indians' lead to 11-0. Another pair of runs in the fourth made for the final tally.
Kaylee Owns led the Lady Indians at the plate, notching two triples and an RBI and scoring twice. McClain and Layla Wilson also hit triples, while Fischer Short added a double.
IAHS 15, Clarksdale 0
Game 2 played out much the same way as Game 1, this time with the Lady Indians hosting the Lady Wildcats.
Layla Owens once again started for IAHS, striking out six of the seven batters she faced. Alden Kline took over in the third, issuing a leadoff walk before striking out two more Clarksdale batters and forcing a pop fly to centerfield to end the inning.
Meanwhile, IAHS started slowly again on offense, taking a three-run lead into the third. That's when the IAHS bats caught fire as the Lady Indians pushed across 12 runs on 10 hits and a pair of Lady Wildcat errors.
Kooper Reese got the inning's scoring started with an RBI triple, beginning a run of four consecutive IAHS batters knocking in runs for the Lady Indians to give them a 7-0 lead.
But the real highlight of the inning – and the game – was still to come. Katelynn King blasted a three-run homerun to left-centerfield, and Riley Sheffield followed with her own solo bomb to left to increase the lead to 11-0. A few more hits and two Lady Wildcat errors sealed the deal for the Lady Indians as they completed the series sweep with a 15-0 run-rule victory.
"I was proud of the girls," IAHS head coach Jeffrey Mann said. "To get in out of our division was an accomplishment itself, and to take care of business in the first round and hopefully keep on going."
Up Next
The first-round sweep sends IAHS into a second-round matchup with defending Class 4A state champion Kosciusko. The Lady Indians will hit the road as the Lady Whippets host at 6 p.m. Friday before the series comes back to Fulton at 6 p.m. Saturday.
"It'll be a tough one," Mann said of the second-round series. "They're gonna be solid. But if we keep playing the way we've been playing, I think we're gonna stand a good chance."