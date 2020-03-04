The IAHS Lady Indians softball team had a strong week, with wins over Tremont, Red Bay and Amory
IAHS 12, Tremont 0 (2/25)
The Lady Indians used a seven-run first inning that included a three-run home run from sophomore Chloe McClain to propel themselves to a win over the Lady Eagles in five innings.
Freshman Pricilla Timms got the start in the circle for IAHS. She pitched four innings of shutout ball giving up only two hits with six strikeouts.
Sophomore Rilee Maxwell entered the game in the top of the fifth and gave up two hits but preserved the shutout.
In addition to McClain’s home run, Maxwell, junior Gracie Atwood, freshman Payton Stevens and eighth-grader Kate Stevens each recorded a hit.
Sophomores Katelynn King and Riley Sheffield each stole a base, as did seventh-grader Fischer Short.
Tremont got their first hit at the top of the fourth inning on a line drive from Porsha Dempster. Maddy Walton, senior Hannah Holley and Amber Gauthraux each had a hit in the game.
Madison Weaver took the loss. She gave up seven runs, five earned with six walks in one inning.
In relief, Mallory Holley allowed three hits with three walks while allowing five runs, none earned, in three innings.
IAHS 14, Red Bay 4 (2/27)
All four Red Bay runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the first inning, but the Lady Indians responded with a six-run second inning and added runs in each of the next four innings to head home with the win.
McClain went three-for-four with a double. She had three RBI.
Junior Lexi Green hit a double and recorded two RBI and scored a run.
Junior Marley Moore had a triple and scored three runs for the Lady Indians.
Maxwell drove in two runs on a hit.
Timms recorded a hit and sophomore Kaylee Owens had a hit.
Green allowed four runs, all earned, on six hits.
IAHS 15, Amory 5 (2/28)
The Lady Indians plated nine runs in the third inning to run away with the win over rival Amory Friday night.
Owens went three-for-four at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored.
Green also had three hits with a double and two RBI.
Riley Sheffield hit a triple and drove in two runs with three runs scored.
Moore had three RBI.
Junior Emma Kate Hill, Sheffield and Short each had a steal.
Green went the distance in the circle. She allowed five runs, none earned, on three hits with a strikeout and a walk.