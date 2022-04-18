Sometimes the final score does a poor job of reflecting how close a ballgame really was.
Such was the case in the Itawamba AHS softball team's 6-2 victory over region opponent Mooreville on Thursday night. The victory clinched a playoff spot for the Lady Indians.
"It's a dogfight every night in this division," IAHS head coach Jeffrey Mann said.
Was it ever. The Lady Indians (14-6-1, 7-3 in Region 1-4A) and Lady Troopers went blow for blow through six innings with the game tied 2-2 heading into the final inning. Mooreville out-hit Itawamba, tallying eight hits to the Lady Indians' five. But two Lady Trooper errors and a pair of passed balls in the seventh ultimately made the difference, allowing IAHS to push across four more runs and earn the win.
By contrast to Mooreville, IAHS committed no errors and made a number of crucial defensive plays that helped starting pitcher Layla Owens and reliever Alden Kline hold off the Lady Troopers.
"We played pretty clean and made plays behind (Owens)," Mann said. "She didn't have her best stuff tonight. I thought the zone was a little tight early, (but) she fought through it and gave our defense a chance."
After a scoreless first, the Lady Indians struck first. Riley Sheffield drew a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a pop fly. Kooper Reese grounded out to the pitcher but drove in Sheffield to give IAHS its first run of the ballgame.
Mooreville answered immediately, however. Ava Smith reached on a walk sandwiched between a pair of Owens strikeouts. Emily Rushing smacked a single to advance Smith, who scored on a passed ball to tie the game 1-1.
The game remained tied in the fourth when Owens ran into trouble. McKenna Hutcherson reached on an infield single to third, and Smith drew another walk to put Mooreville runners on first and second with no outs. But during the ensuing at-bat, senior catcher Chloe McClain caught Smith straying too far from first and gunned her out. The play deflated the Lady Troopers' attack as Owens struck out the batter and forced a groundout to end the threat.
"I'm gonna be lost next year (without McClain at catcher)," Mann said. "She is a weapon behind the plate. You can't run on her, and you can't fall asleep."
The Lady Indians carried their defensive momentum to the plate. Fischer Short led off the fifth with a single to left-centerfield. Marli Larabee followed with a walk, and Payton Stevens laid down a picture-perfect sacrifice bunt – her second of the game – to advance the runners to second and third. Owens' sacrifice fly scored Short to give IAHS its second lead of the ballgame.
But Mooreville rallied back once again in the bottom frame. Blake Bevill hit a bloop double into shallow rightfield, then advanced to third on leadoff hitter Lulu Franks' single to right-center. Regan Hawkins dropped a squeeze bunt that scored Bevill from third to tie the game 2-2.
The Lady Troopers could have easily done more damage in the fifth as Carley Sullivan drew a walk to load the bases. But a baserunning miscue proved costly; Lauren Cates lined out to Short at shortstop, and Short caught Hawkins away from second without tagging up to turn the double play. Owens struck out Hutcherson to end the inning and strand the remaining two runners.
Each team had scoring chances in the sixth, but both IAHS and Mooreville left two runners stranded without plating a run.
But the wheels came off for Mooreville in the seventh. Larabee and Stevens reached on a walk and an error, respectively. McClain drew a walk as well, with the fourth ball getting past Mooreville's Franks behind the plate to allow Larabee to score and put runners on second and third. Kaitlynn King hit a grounder to Hutcherson at shortstop, but split-second hesitation by Hutcherson allowed King to reach first and Stevens to score to put IAHS up 4-2. The Lady Troopers brought in Blake Bevill to relieve starting pitcher Carley Sullivan with runners of second and third, but the Lady Indians managed to push across two more runs on a grounder and an error before Mooreville could escape the inning.
Owens started out the bottom frame strong with a pair of strikeouts, but she followed that up with two straight walks. Kline came and tallied a strikeout against the lone hitter she faced to close out the game for the Lady Indians.
"That's a good team over there," Coach Mann said. "These four seniors that are playing have been playing since seventh, eighth grade. There ain't much they haven't seen. They know how to get prepared."
Owens tossed 6 2/3 innings for IAHS to earn the victory, giving up two runs on eight hits and six walks while striking out nine Mooreville batters.
Layla Wilson went 2-for-4 to lead IAHS at the plate. Marli Larabee reached base on all three of her plate appearances, singling in the third and drawing walks in the fifth and seventh innings.
Blake Bevill led Mooreville with hits in each of her three at-bats, including a double in the fifth. Ava Smith also reached base three times with a single and two walks.
The Lady Indians will wrap up the regular season at Booneville on Tuesday night after visiting New Albany on Monday.