An IAHS student died in a one-car accident on Shiloh Road near Mantachie early Monday afternoon.
Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department received the call at 12:39 p.m. Sheriff Chris Dickinson confirmed to The Times that Elizabeth Carol Murphree, 17, had died from injuries sustained in the accident.
Dickinson said it appeared that she lost control of the vehicle, struck a culvert, and hit a tree during which she was ejected.
She was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Murphree was a senior at IAHS scheduled to graduate on May 22.