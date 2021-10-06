Itawamba Agricultural High School Junior Kinsey Plunkett will be spending Thanksgiving in Tampa, Florida. Plunkett is set to compete in America’s National Teenager pageant after being appointed to the title, Miss Mississippi’s National Teenager 2021 last October after state pageant officials canceled the in-person event due to ongoing COVID concerns.
“I love participating in pageants,” Plunkett told The Times. “I’ll be competing against one representative from each state in the 16 to 18-year-old division.”
Plunkett will have the opportunity to compete in optional categories during the competition such as most photogenic and speech. She will be required to compete in interviews, fashion, evening wear, and on-stage question.
The pageant scene is something she says she thoroughly enjoys, but it’s also something she says has helped her gain confidence.
“I have always been very shy and timid,” Plunkett said. “This has helped me to be more open and confident in front of people.”
Plunkett is the daughter of James and Melissa Plunkett. She has three siblings, Kallen Plunkett, Kitt Simmons, and Karson Plunkett.
Melissa Plunkett says the pageant circuit has many advantages for her daughter.
“They offer scholarships through the America National Teenage Scholarship Organization (ANTSO),” Plunkett said.
Pageants also allow Plunkett to promote personal projects that are near to her heart, like the plight of the homeless. She first began helping with the Stone Soup project under the late Melissa Pounds. Since that time she has collected blankets through her church family at Lee Acres Church of Christ and organized contributions at IAHS.
“I worked with Melissa a lot and that opened my eyes to the needs of the homeless,” Plunkett said. “The pageants give me an opportunity to share it with others.”
Over 1,000 items were donated for Plunkett’s service project. Some of the items will be donated to the high school’s clothes closet.
Plunkett currently serves on the student council, Anchor Club, and swim team. In the future, she plans to attend Mississippi State to pursue a degree in orthodontics and continue her education at Ole Miss in dentistry.