Itawamba Agricultural High School played a road game across the state line in Hamilton, Alabama, Saturday and took their first loss of the 2020 season.
Hamilton 5, IAHS 4
The Lady Indians gave up three runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to lose to the Aggies.
Rilee Maxwell and Lexi Green each had two hits. Green had a double and Riley Sheffield hit a home run.
Chloe McClain drove in two runs. Green and Sheffield had an RBI, each.
Green pitched a complete game but was hung with the loss.