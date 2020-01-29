Itawamba AHS got swept on the road at Mooreville before Christmas. Last Tuesday night, they returned the favor.
(G) Itawamba AHS 61, Mooreville 39
The Lady Indians trailed 8-6 after the first quarter, but the rest of the game belonged to them.
The stout Lady Indian defense held the Lady Troopers to 6 points in the second quarter. By the half, they led 25-14.
They extended their lead to 13 after three.
In the fourth quarter, IAHS turned defense into offense and built their lead to a decisive 61-39 victory.
Della Shumpert led the attack with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, followed by Tonya Warren with 14 and Kaitlyn Plunkett with 11. The Lady Indians are 5-2 in Division 2-4A.
(B) Itawamba AHS 57, Mooreville 51
Much like the Lady Indians, the Indians brought a tough defense against the Troopers.
In the first quarter, teams traded baskets and were tied at 14 after one. Mooreville forced a few turnovers in the second quarter and held a slim 30-27 lead at the break.
The Troopers extended their lead to 7 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter, IAHS held the visitors to 4 points, outscoring them 17-4. That gave them a 57-51 win.
With the win the Indians move to 2-5 in division play.
Deion Shells paced the Indians with 19, followed by Chandler Wood with 11 off the bench.
Later in the week, both Indians teams faced off against the South Pontotoc Cougars.
(G) South Pontotoc 66, Itawamba AHS 53
The Lady Indians and Lady Cougars traded blows in the first quarter with hot shooting, but South Pontotoc led 15-8 after one.
In the second quarter, Emma Hutton came off the bench and scored 14 points, but IAHS still trailed 35-33 at the half.
The third quarter was the turning point as the Lady Indians got outscored 18-2 and trailed by 18 going into the final period.
The Lady Indians could never pull close in the final quarter and complete the comeback. They fell 66-53.
Emma Hutton led the attack with 22 points, followed by Genise Dabbs with 12.
(B) Itawamba AHS 66, South Pontotoc 42
The Indians used a stout pressure defense and a plethora of 3-pointers to jump out to a 21-9 lead after one.
The defense continued in the second quarter, and the Indians outscored the Cougars 22-5 to extend their lead to 43-14. They maintained that lead in the third.
The final score was 66-42 in the Indians’ favor. It was their third division victory of the season.
Their were four Indians in double figures: Dequan Waters led with 20, followed by Isaac Smith with 13. Arvesta Troupe and Chandler Wood each had 12.