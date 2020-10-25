Itawamba Agricultural High School senior capped her high school swimming career by medaling in two events Friday at the state meet at the Tupelo Aquatic Center in Tupelo.
Johnson finished first in the 100-yard backstroke event for the second year in a row with a personal best time of 1:01. She finished second in the 50-yard freestyle race finishing with a personal best time of 25.59, only .01 seconds behind the winner.
Other results for IAHS swimmers competing in individual events:
Noah Evans - 100-yard butterfly, 9th; Addy Williamson - 100-yard backstroke, 11th; Lauren Johnson - 100-yard breaststroke, 12th; Ava Armstrong -100-yard butterfly, 13th; Brennen Chatham - 200-yard individual medley, 13th; Kinsey Plunkett - 200-yard freestyle, 15th;
The boys relay teams finished sixth in both the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle, nice finishes in talent rich events. Team members included: Maddox Hendricks, Sam Holland, Brennen Chatham, and Noah Evans.
The boys medley relay team finished eighth in the 200-yard medley with their best time of the season. Team: backstroke - Sam Holland; breaststroke - Jason Wiginton; butterfly stroke - Noah Evans and freestyle - Maddox Hendricks.
The girls 200-yard freestyle relay cut two seconds off their time and finished seventh. Team: Kinsey Plunkett, Noel Armstrong, Eliza Johnson, and Ava Armstrong.
The girls 400-yard freestyle cut four seconds off their previous best time and took seventh place. Team: backstroke - Williamson; breaststroke - A. Armstrong; butterfly stroke- E. Johnson and freestyle - L. Johnson.