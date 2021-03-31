The Itawamba Agricultural High School tennis team hosted Mooreville High School last Monday for a division 2-4a match. The Indians picked up the division win 6-1.
In girls' singles, Presley Quinn won 6-0, 6-2.
Dylan Quinn played the boys' singles and fell 1-6, 0-6.
The girls No. 1 doubles team of Emma Logan and Natalia Rodriguez won 6-1 and 6-1.
Taylor Bennett and Ava Logan were the girls' No. 2 doubles team and won 6-2, 6-1.
The No. 1 boys team made up of Will Turner and Landon Brown won 3-6, 6-3, 1-0.
Carson Gray and Wade Cannon were the No. 2 boys' double team and won their match 6-3, 6-1.
Mallory Parker and Frank Rodriguez won the mixed doubles match 3-6, 6-2, 1-0.