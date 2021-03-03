The IAHS tennis team played their first match of the season at Tishomingo County High School last Tuesday and came home with a 5-2 win. Presley Quinn won the girls singles 1-3, 6-3 and 1-0. Carson Gray fell in the boys singles 0-6, 0-6.
The two girls teams won both of their doubles matches Emma Logan and Natalia Rodriguez won the No. 1 doubles in two sets, 6-1 and 6-4 with Ava Logan and Taylor Bennett picking up the No. 2 doubles win 6-3, 3-6, 1-0.
Boys doubles split their pair of matches. The No. 1 doubles team of Frank Rodriguez and Will Turner lost 2-6, 6-3, 0-1 while the No. 2 team of Dylan Quinn and Wade Cannon won 6-4, 6-2.
Mallory Parker and Landon Brown were the mixed doubles team for IAHS and won 6-4 and 6-3.
IAHS lost at New Hope last Thursday 1-6. The team hosts South Pontotoc Thursday for their first home match of the year and travels to Belmont Friday for a final match before spring break