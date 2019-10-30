The Itawamba Agricultural High School Indians cemented themselves as Division 2-4A’s best team, Thursday night.
The Indians locked the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 41-7 win against the Pontotoc Warriors, maintaining their perfect 9-0 record.
IAHS received the kickoff, and a long return by senior Daeveon Sistrunk started the Indian drive in Pontotoc territory. Senior Ike Chandler had a 22-yard gain on the first snap of the drive, but the Indians were unable to do anything on the next set of downs and turned the ball over when the fourth down pass failed to gain the yardage needed to move the chains.
The Warriors began their drive on their own 25-yard line, but a bad snap on second down moved them back inside their own 10. Freshman Issac Smith blocked and recovered the punt in the end zone for IAHS’s first touchdown of the night. The extra-point put them up 7-0.
Pontotoc did little better on their responding drive after picking up a first down near midfield. Senior John Brazile intercepted the pass, and the Indians drove 75 yards and scored on a Sistrunk pass to sophomore Tae Chandler. IAHS led 14-0 with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.
The Warriors went three-and-out on their next drive. The quarter ended with a great catch on third down by senior Bobby Hill, who showed tremendous concentration by pulling in a pass that bobbled on the tips of his fingers while going to the ground. On the first play of the second quarter, Ike Chandler ran it in from 27-yards out. With the extra-point, IAHS led 21-0.
Midway through the second, Sistrunk scored on a quarterback keeper. On the next play, Smith intercepted the Pontotoc pass, and the Indians once again started their drive in Warrior territory.
Ike Chandler broke loose and raced 39 yards for the final score of the half. The extra-point glanced off the top of the upright and was no good. IAHS led 34-0 at halftime.
The Warriors scored early in the third quarter to make the score 34-7, but this was all the offense Pontotoc could muster.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Ike Chandler scored the final points of the game on a 14-yard run. The final score stood at 41-7.
The Indians completely dominated the game from start to finish like they have most of their games in 2019.
Ike Chandler had 213 of the team’s 296 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Sistrunk was seven-of-15 passing for 73 yards with a touchdown. He also had 35 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Tae Chandler had three receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. He had 11 tackles on defense.
Senior Quinn Bennett had 10 tackles and senior Anthony Dilworth had eight tackles.
Junior Wade Cannon had a sack and two tackles.
Brazile had an interception. Smith had an interception and a blocked punt.
This week: IAHS looks to finish the regular season undefeated as they travel to Caledonia for their final 2-4A game of the year. The Confederates have already locked into the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.
What they said: “I am so proud of our guys and our coaches, they set out to be division champs this year and they worked hard and achieved their goal! Each week they were one game at a time focused on that one game and it paid off. We have one game left in regular season and they are focused on finishing unbeaten now.” – IAHS head coach Clint Hoots