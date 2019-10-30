Just like Prince Ali gains Jasmine’s trust and takes her on a magic carpet ride, Itawamba Agricultural High School drama department director Victoria Blake encourages would-be guests to trust them with their upcoming dinner theater show.
“We’re very excited,” Blake told The Times. “It’s going to be a great show.”
IAHS Show Choir and The Indian Players are teaming up to present “Show Time in the Arabian Nights” Dinner Theater. Shows are scheduled for Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. and November 17 at 2 p.m. inside the IAHS Commons. A three-course meal will be served during both presentations.
Although neither the Indian Players nor the show choir are strangers to musical performances, the dinner theater show the first time the school has presented a program of its kind.
“I have written a script to bring both worlds together,” Blake said. “The show choir meets Arabian nights.”
The night will feature a host of talent and entertainment. Under the guidance of IAHS Choral Director Hilda Bishop, the school’s show choir will present songs from the 50s. The group will also entertain the crowd with Christmas carols during their performance.
The Indian Players will provide attendees with a sneak peek of their upcoming stage adaptation of the Walt Disney’s 1992 animated classic “Aladdin,” set to open in February. The dinner theater will feature selected scenes from the full performance.
Kenny Coker, Food Director for Itawamba County School District, will provide the three-course meal. According to Blake, Coker was instrumental in takingthe idea of hosting a dinner theater show from talk to reality.
“Kenny has been trying to talk me into this for years and he finally did,” Blake said. “With his help we hope to feed 300 guests at each performance.”
In similar fashion of Aladdin’s marketplace, there will be market street vendors set up selling their wares as part of the performance. Pottery, jewelry and handmade items will be available for purchase.
The event will also feature a fundraising silent auction with items donated by local businesses and individuals. Items up for bid will include gift certificates, tables, tools, and handmade items.
Hypothetically, if Blake were to find a magic lamp, give it a rub and summon a big, blue, wish-granting genie, Blake’s first wish for the event would be to make the necessary funds for both groups to subsidize their projects.
“Mrs. Bishop was looking for a fundraiser and I thought this would be a great way for both the chorus and the Indian Players to make money,” Blake said. “We hope folks will come out and support us.”
Tickets are $20 and are available at IAHS, Fulton City Hall or from any Show Choir or Indian Player member. Proceeds from the event will go to support both the IAHS Show Choir and Indian Players.
For more information, call 662-862-3104 or 662-825-2401