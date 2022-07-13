Normally, returning only three starters would seem to be a negative for the IAHS volleyball team.
But with many members of the youthful Lady Indians squad having earned significant playing time coming in off the bench in the 2021 season, head coach Jeffery Mann instead sees a squad ready to meet the challenge.
"We will be youthful, but it will be experienced youth," Mann said. "The girls that played some varsity last year will be ready to step into a full-time varsity role I think."
Young players stepping up will be critical if the Lady Indians are to compete in a tough Region 2-4A. IAHS earned a 14-9 record in 2021, but their 3-5 region record was only good for third place, just short of the top-two finish required to reach the postseason. Pontotoc, last year's Region 2-4A champion, went on to claim the Class 4A state title, while Caledonia placed second in the region and was eliminated by Pontotoc in the North Half championship by Pontotoc.
"It's a really tough division alignment for us," Mann said.
Leading the charge into the 2022 season will be juniors Maddi Flemming and Kylee King, starters at middle hitter and setter, respectively. The pair are the most seasoned Lady Indians and will play a critical part in their game plan. Behind them, though, Mann thinks he has plenty of girls who are ready to fill starting roles for IAHS.
"They are the most experienced and play a big role in what we do," Mann said. "There is a chance for about 10-12 girls to step up this year and help us."
Mann highlighted junior Kate Stevens in particular as a player stepping up for the 2022 edition of the Lady Indians volleyball squad. He's been impressed with her work ethic, her effort, and her growth as a player.
"She's really just hit her stride as an athlete," Mann said. "She knows her role and works hard in that area. She works really hard on her passing. There's a good chance she plays the libero position for us this year and doesn't come off the floor often. She gives 110% every play, and I have a lot of confidence in her."
But IAHS will need more than just a handful of players rising to the challenge to take the next step and reach the postseason. Mann is excited to see which of his girls will become the contributors the Lady Indians need to succeed in 2022.
"I'm ready to see which ones are up to the task," he said.