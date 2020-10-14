The seven senior members of the IAHS volleyball team were honored prior to their division 2-4A match with South Pontotoc High School. The group, Mallory Parker, Emma Logan, Emma Kate Hill, Emma Grace Allen, Aliyah Canon, Kendra Blackmon and Kaitlyn Plunkett, have led the team through the growing pains that often go with a new team. This year, although they missed the playoffs, the team finished with a winning record at 10-9 for the first time.
The team’s final week included three 2-4A matches. They opened the week at Pontotoc High School last Monday and fell in three sets to the Lady Warriors.
Senior Emma Kate Hill opened the home match against South Pontotoc Tuesday with a kill. Set one was close, neither team held more than a three-point lead, but it ended with the Lady Cougars edging out a 25-23 win.
The Lady Indians jumped in front 5-0 in set two and didn’t take their foot off the gas. Freshman Maddi Fleming dominated in the set and the exclamation point was a kill by Fleming to end the set 25-11.
South Pontotoc took set three 25-23.
Fleming has multiple blocks in set four and senior Kendra Blackmon had a kill, but the Lady Cougars took the set 25-21 and won the match 3-1.
The Lady Indians finished the season with a 3-0 victory over Shannon High School on Thursday.
The future is bright for IAHS. In addition to the varsity team’s winning record, the junior varsity team finished 13-6.