Maggie Collum didn’t get to join her IAHS teammates on the court until a few weeks after the season began because she was recovering from a knee injury. Still, that didn’t stop her from continuing to lead the team with fellow senior Genise Dabbs.
Collum’s plan for IAHS volleyball this season was to “simply improve,” but it’s not as easy as it sounds. Collum has some goals within that goal, too.
“I want to improve communication, confidence and attitude within each player,” she said. “I want each player to be enthusiastic, encouraging and positive.”
Collum has a strong serve, and it’s one of her favorite parts of the game. She says she feeds off the pressure and intensity it brings.
She’s an outside hitter when the ball is in play, which means she hits, blocks, and with a bit of help from her teammates scores points. It’s not uncommon to see Collum make the move to the back row, where she passes the ball to teammates so they can score.
The shortstop for the softball team knows a bit about leading a team in tight games and being a steadying force for her teammates.
The member of the First Baptist Church of Saltillo is active in her youth group and plans to attend Ole Miss after graduation.
Improvement did happen this season. The team won their first match in program history and rode a win streak that spanned a few weeks. The Lady Indians were a better team this year, and improvement in the key areas Collum mentioned were at the core of the team’s progress.