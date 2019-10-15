IAHS vs. Shannon
IAHS – 0 15 0 7 – 22
Shannon – 0 8 6 0 – 14
Second Quarter
IAHS – Sistrunk 55 run (Williamson kick) 11:01
Shannon – White 36 run (White conversion) 9:53
IAHS – I. Chandler 1 run (Q. Bennett pass from I.Chandler) :35.3
Third Quarter
Shannon – White run (2 pt. Attempt failed) End of quarter
Fourth Quarter
IAHS – T. Chandler INT return (Williamson kick) 3:43
IAHS Shannon
1st downs: 5 11
Rushes – yards: 28 -164 36 -243
Passing yards: 10 146
Comp. -Att –Int : 1-6-1 12-19-2
Punts – avg.: 6-41 3-30.7
Fumbles – lost: 2 – 1
Penalties – yards: 5-30 7 -65
Division 2-4A Standings:
Division All Games PF PA
W L W L
IAHS 2 0 8 0 295 118
Pontotoc 2 0 3 4 146 160
Caledonia 1 1 4 3 160 162
Shannon 1 1 3 5 172 156
Mooreville 0 2 4 4 185 152
South Pontotoc 0 2 1 7 94 271
Last week: IAHS 22, Shannon 14; Caledonia 26, Mooreville 18; Pontotoc 35, South Pontotoc 0
This week: IAHS at Mooreville, South Pontotoc at Shannon, Caledonia at Pontotoc