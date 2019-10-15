IAHS vs. Shannon

IAHS – 0 15 0 7 – 22

Shannon – 0 8 6 0 – 14

Second Quarter

IAHS – Sistrunk 55 run (Williamson kick) 11:01

Shannon – White 36 run (White conversion) 9:53

IAHS – I. Chandler 1 run (Q. Bennett pass from I.Chandler) :35.3

Third Quarter

Shannon – White run (2 pt. Attempt failed) End of quarter

Fourth Quarter

IAHS – T. Chandler INT return (Williamson kick) 3:43

                               IAHS   Shannon

 1st downs:                5         11

Rushes – yards:       28 -164      36 -243

Passing yards:            10          146

Comp. -Att –Int :      1-6-1       12-19-2

Punts – avg.:            6-41        3-30.7

Fumbles – lost:                         2 – 1

Penalties – yards:     5-30          7 -65

Division 2-4A Standings:

                 Division           All Games  PF     PA

                 W   L               W   L

IAHS                 2    0               8   0         295    118

Pontotoc            2    0               3   4        146    160

Caledonia           1    1               4   3        160    162

Shannon            1    1                3  5        172    156

Mooreville          0    2                4  4        185    152

South Pontotoc  0     2                1  7          94    271

Last week: IAHS 22, Shannon 14; Caledonia 26, Mooreville 18; Pontotoc 35, South Pontotoc 0

This week: IAHS at Mooreville, South Pontotoc at Shannon, Caledonia at Pontotoc

