The IAHS archery team won the Itawamba County High School Archery Tournament, Friday, at Tremont Attendance Center.
The Indians shot a 3,351, distancing themselves by almost 100 points over second place winner Mantachie High School’s 3,255.
The race for second and third places was much closer, with Tremont Attendance Center only trailing the Mantachie Mustangs by 29 points. The Eagles finished third with a solid 3,226-point score.
While the field was small, it contained some of the state’s best archers. The county typically has at least one team to win a state championship every year.
Local teams are expected to be highly competitive again this season.