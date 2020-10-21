The Itawamba Agricultural High School football team hosted Mooreville High School Friday night for a matchup between two teams headed in the opposite direction in the division standings. IAHS used turnovers and efficient offensive production to pick up the 41-13 win.
The game opened with teams exchanging three-and-outs, but on Mooreville’s next drive, junior Gavin Freeman intercepted a pass near midfield and returned it 46-yards for the touchdown. The extra point was good, and the Indians went up 7-0.
Late in the first quarter, freshman running back Jabari Shumpert pushed his way into the end zone on a first-and-goal from the five-yard line.
IAHS led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, junior Tae Chandler had a 21-yard run that ended in the end zone that put IAHS up 20-0. With the extra point, they led 21-0.
A minute later, the Troopers got on the board with a 26-yard touchdown pass, but the extra point was blocked. IAHS held a 21-6 lead.
Mooreville then executed a successful onside kick but two plays later they fumbled and junior Maquion Green scooped it up and scored from 54-yards out to push the IAHS lead to 28-6.
With less than 30 seconds left in the half, Mooreville was deep in Indian territory and trying to score on a fourth down play. The pass was intercepted by sophomore Isaac Smith in the end zone. IAHS led 28-6 at the half.
Four minutes into the fourth quarter, sophomore quarterback Ty Davis connected with Chandler for a 29-yard touchdown to give the Indians a 34-6 lead.
Smith had his second interception of the game midway through the third, but, despite a lengthy drive, the Indians were unable to score.
Two plays into the fourth quarter, IAHS forced another turnover. It was senior linebacker Marcus Wigginton’s turn to intercept a Trooper pass. Shumpert scored soon after, and the Indians lead increased to 41-6.
During Mooreville’s final drive, junior defensive lineman Anthony Spencer sacked the Mooreville quarterback for a six-yard loss, but the Troopers finished their drive in the end zone. IAHS led 41-13.
The Indians ran the clock out to pick up their third division 2-4A win in as many weeks.
IAHS is 4-2 overall and 3-0 in division 2-4A. Next week’s game at Pontotoc will decide the division champion and no. 1 seed out of the division.