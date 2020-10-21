Last Tuesday, the Itawamba Agricultural High School and Tremont Attendance Center cross country teams ran in the Tupelo Spartan Invitational at Blue Mountain.
The Tremont Boys finished first overall. Brayden Burroughs set a new personal record. Other top-20 finishers from the county in the boys varsity race included: 5th – Konner Sartin, Tremont; 6th – Haden Robinson, Tremont; 13th – Maddox Hendricks, IAHS; 16th – Devin Pounders (PR), Tremont and 19th – Tyler Whitaker (PR), Tremont.
IAHS’s Kate Gann won the girls’ varsity race. The Lady Indians finished second overall as a team. Other top-20 finishers from the county: 5th – Skylar Partlow, IAHS and 10th – Christy Caballero, Tremont.
Running in his first race of the season, Itawamba Attendance Center’s Andrew Green finished second overall in the middle school race that featured both the boys and girls together. Other top-20 finishers in the race included: 4th – Karsten Bailey, IAC; 11th (3rd girl) – Mollianne Allen, IAC; 12th – Martavion Young, IAC; 13th – Bryan Aiden, IAC; 18th – Bailey O’Keen, IAC and 19t (6th girl) – Lauren Guntharp.
Mantachie High School and Tremont ran in the Booneville Blue Devil Cross Country Meet Saturday in Booneville. Tremont’s Brayden Burroughs won the boys race and again set a new personal record with a time 17:21 in the 5k event. Mantachie’s Kaysley Hill finished first in the middle school girls’ race.
Boys Middle School Results:
2nd – Landon Guth, Tremont; 3rd – Devin Williams, Mantachie; 4th – Briley Miles, Mantachie; 7th – Troy Bruce, Mantachie; 10th – Kolby Webb, Tremont and 11th – Colton Langley, Mantachie.
Girls Middle School Results:
1st – Kaysley Hill, Mantachie; 3rd – Jozi Sheffield, Mantachie; 4th – Madison Erikson, Mantachie and 6th – Addalyn West, Mantachie.
Varsity Boys:
1st – Burroughs (PR); 4th – Sartin (PR); 9th – Nathan Williams, Mantachie; 12th – Ryan Parker (PR), Tremont; 14th – Pounders (PR); 16th – Whitaker; 17th – Ryker Thomas, Tremont; 18th – Dylan Moore, Mantachie and 20th – Conner Moore, Mantachie.
Varsity Girls:
2nd – Caballero; 7th – Annie Amon, Mantachie; 15th – Paige Gillespie, Tremont; 16th – Cayley Miller, Mantachie and 17th – Sarah Moody, Mantachie.