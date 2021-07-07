Recent Itawamba Agricultural High School graduate Marly Moore signed a National Letter of Intent in the spring to continue her playing career down the hill at Itawamba Community College.
“ICC is known for its athletic and academic excellence,” Moore said of the Indians as a reason she decided to play for the program and school.
The multi-year All-Division player for the Lady Indians is grateful for the chance to play at the next level and that her family and friends can watch her play.
Moore explained her decision further, “I decided to play for ICC because it gives me the chance to play for one of the best teams, close to family and my supporters.”
Moore will join an ICC softball team that was rated as high as No. 2 in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll and the regular season Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference champion in 2021.
“This is an opportunity that’s not given to many,” Moore then added, “ I’m happy to be able to play the sport I love while furthering my education right at home.”
Moore will assemble with the team in the fall when athletes report to campus just prior to the new school year beginning.