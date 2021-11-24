Itawamba Community College is again offering free adult education classes at the old Fulton Grammar School, 603 South Cummings St.

The classes meet Monday and Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.

For more information, email lfpatterson@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1517 or (662) 407-1512.

teresa.blake@djournal.com

