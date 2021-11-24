ICC again offers free adult education classes at old Fulton Grammar School Special to The Times Teresa Blake Managing Editor Author email Nov 24, 2021 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Itawamba Community College is again offering free adult education classes at the old Fulton Grammar School, 603 South Cummings St.The classes meet Monday and Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.For more information, email lfpatterson@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1517 or (662) 407-1512. teresa.blake@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Teresa Blake Managing Editor Teresa is the managing editor of the Itawamba County Times. Author email Follow Teresa Blake Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 36° Clear Fulton, MS (38843) Today Sun and clouds mixed. Scattered frost possible. High 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: November 24, 2021 @ 3:57 am Full Forecast Latest Posts News Tough as nails 15 min ago Itawamba Times ICC again offers free adult education classes at old Fulton Grammar School 15 min ago Sports Lady Indians fall in Saltillo Classic 14 hrs ago Sports Lady Mustangs relying on experience Nov 17, 2021 Sports High Expectations for Indians Nov 17, 2021 Sports Mustangs looking to new coach to rebuild Nov 17, 2021 Latest e-Edition Itawamba Times Itawamba Times