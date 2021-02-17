Itawamba Community College alumnus Bishop Alexander, who is the director of Alumni Relations at the University of North Alabama, will be the featured speaker for Unity programs in Celebration of Black History Month, Feb. 24, at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses.
The Tupelo Campus program is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the Dining Hall of the Academic and Student Center, and the Fulton Campus program, 6 p.m. in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on seating, the general public is invited to participate via ZOOM. The registration links are Tupelo, http://bit.ly/ICCUnityTupelo and Fulton, http://bit.ly/ICCUnityFulton. The passcode is Unity. Registration is required in order to receive ZOOM meeting information.
Alexander, who is currently a resident of Florence, Ala. is a native of Iuka. He served as ICC’s Student Government Association president during 2002-03. He earned the bachelor’s degree from UNA and will begin work toward his doctoral degree in higher administration leadership this fall. Bishop is a former Congressional aide for the United States House of Representatives. From 2002-07, he served under the leadership of Karen Wheaton, Pentecostal preacher, Southern Gospel singer and founder of The Ramp, an international ministry located in Hamilton, Ala. He has served on the ministry team “Chosen,” and is a frequent public speaker, leadership consultant, ordained minister and the Young Adult pastor at Ekklesia Ministries in Sheffield, Ala.
The programs are sponsored by ICC’s Student Government Associations.
For more information, contact Jake Hartfield, director of student activities, at jchartfield@iccms.edu or call (662) 862-8428.