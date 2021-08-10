Itawamba Community College alumnus Jason Dickinson of Mantachie has returned to his alma mater to become Campus Police Chief 28 years after he first enrolled as a student.
On July 1, Dickinson started his new job after spending 23 years working patrol and investigating.
Dickinson said he applied because he wants to make a difference in the young lives of the students. Although he has never worked in the college environment, he wants to help or keep them on the right path and explain to them what a bad decision can bring.
Dickinson earned two associate’s degrees from ICC, one in agribusiness and the other, in Law Enforcement Technology. “My first stint as a student was in 1993, and it was an adjustment straight out of a small high school. The best part was I met my wife of 25 years now in music appreciation class.”
Dickinson’s second time as a student begin in 2015, when he enrolled to obtain a law enforcement degree. He was working full-time as an investigator with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department. He enrolled in online classes as a full-time student and had to take only the law enforcement classes since the academics from his first degree applied.
Dickinson has received numerous honors during his career in law enforcement, including the youngest Chief of Police (Mantachie) in 1998-99. In addition, his career has included serving as Patrol Sgt. for the Baldwyn Police Department and Chief Investigator for the Itawamba County Sheriff’s office. Dickinson has earned the full-time Law Enforcement Certificate and every state teaching certificate. He is a National Certified Active Shooter instructor, State-Certified Investigator and SWAT Operator. He also has an NRA instructor license.
Dickinson, who has always wanted to serve the public in some way, said that his job as ICC’s Chief of Police is an honor, and he takes very seriously the safety of everyone on campus, both members of ICC’s family and guests. “Being able to connect with the student body is important as well,” Dickinson said. “I want them to understand that I am here to help them in any way possible. I also want to discuss today’s issues and understand from both sides of law enforcement. Furthermore, I want to be able to walk around campus and have the faculty, staff and students see a positive role model with whom they feel safe and comfortable.”
He said that although his hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dickinson arrives at the office around 7:30, responds to emails and takes an early patrol around the Fulton Campus to “see what is going on.” He said he is constantly looking for ways to improve both himself and the department. “We have great officers and support personnel on staff, and they have helped my transition into the role as Chief easier.”
ICC’s new Campus Police Chief said that although change is good, “I am not going to come in and change everything at once. You will see a new uniform scheme that will be put in place to help the officers stand out in the public and for better identification. I have what I call a ‘toolbox.’ I will bring in ideas from all over to see what best fits the needs of ICC Campus Police.”
Dickinson, who currently supervises approximately 15 officers, said that he plans to hire more to provide better coverage for all three locations – Fulton, Tupelo and Belden, and maintain a constant presence.
He emphasized that the safety of ICC will always be the top priority of Campus Police. “Our mission is to make a difference in the lives of everyone we meet because the students are why we are all here.”
Dickinson said that he sees himself as a “people person. I always want to leave everything on a happy note. I understand that is not always the case. I will bend, but won’t break.”
As far as relaxing, Dickinson likes to fish and hunt. “I grew up on a farm, so anytime I can run heavy equipment, I really enjoy doing that I love running my dozer, excavator, backhoe and tractor. When I’m on that heavy equipment. It gives me time to relax and, in some cases, work out frustrations by pushing over trees and stumps.”
Dickinson is member of the East Main Church of Christ in Tupelo, and his law-enforcement related involvement includes the Southern Police Benevolent Association and the National Rifle Association,
Dickinson and his wife, Amanda, who is an adult education instructor at the Belden Center, have two children, Lexie, a recent ICC graduate, and current ICC sophomore, Jacie. “As a parent of an ICC student,” Dickinson said, “I understand the feeling of letting your child go away from home for the first time. I know the worries they face. I want them to understand that I see every student as my own child. I am willing to help them in any way. I understand that parents might be hours away from their child and just have to lie down at night and not worry. I get it, and I understand. I will not be able to be everywhere at the same time, but I want them to know I will make sure my officers and support staff have their best interests at heart.”