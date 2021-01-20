FULTON, Miss. – The Itawamba Community College men’s basketball program has released its 2021 season schedule.
The Indians’ opener will be against Mississippi Delta Jan. 21 at the Davis Event Center on the Fulton Campus. Other home games include East Mississippi (Jan. 28), Coahoma (Feb. 8), Northwest (Feb. 22), Northeast (Mar. 4), Holmes (Mar. 15) and Northwest (Mar. 22).
All seven of ICC’s home games are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red along with the Itawamba CC channel on Roku and Fire TV.
Attendance policies for all home events, which are still being formalized, will be released at a later date.
The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference will continue to play under the North and South division alignments with a mirrored schedule to help reduce teams traveling together throughout the season. When the men play at home, the women will be on the road against the same opponent instead of the traditional home and away doubleheaders.
This season, each North team will play an extra game against two division opponents. ICC’s additional games will be against Mississippi Delta and Northwest. Complete schedules and current rosters are available on the men’s basketball page on LetsGoICC.com.
The Indians will return five players to this year’s roster, including Jalon Beene (Booneville), Brandon Brown (Memphis, Tenn.), Shermontis Mitchell (Jackson), Ro’Darien Pendleton (Jackson) and Antwon Porter (Byhalia) while adding sophomore transfer TJ Wallace (Amory).
The freshmen include Dashun Berry (Houlka), Rodshawn Gentry (Rolling Fork),Walter Hamilton (Potts Camp), Rod Jones (Albany, GA), Keyan Mims (Fort Mills, SC), Hunter Stacy (Biggersville), Bryan Steen (Charleston) and Isaiah Thompson (Amory).
Last week, ICC announced that assistant coach Eric Bozeman has been elevated to interim head coach in place of Coach Grant Pate, who will miss the season due to illness.
For more information on ICC basketball and the nine other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.