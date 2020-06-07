Itawamba Community College has announced athletic summer camp dates for July.
The ICC men’s and women’s soccer, women’s basketball and volleyball programs will offer camps on the Fulton Campus.
The women’s basketball camp for ages 8-16 is scheduled for July 9-11. Cost is $25 per day.
The soccer programs’ Youth Camp, which is July 21-23, is for boys and girls ages 5-12. The cost is $90 for those who preregister. Both programs will also host ID Camps with the women’s team date set for July 16 and the men’s team scheduled for July 20. Both ID Camps, which cost $35, are open to players going into their freshman year through senior year.
For the first time ever, ICC will host volleyball camps, and multiple dates are offered. Dates include July 1, 6, 8, 11, 13 and Aug. 8. Also, the program is offering a “My Tribe” two-day camp on July 24-25. The day camps, which are $25 each, are for students in fifth grade through high school. The “My Tribe” camp is $90 per camper and for students in eighth grade to high school senior.
All basketball and soccer camp registration forms are on LetsGoICC.com, while all volleyball camp registration is online at iccvolleyballcamps.com.
For more information on the ICC intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com